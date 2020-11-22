UPDATE - Air Raid Sirens Sounded in Southern Israel After Rocket Fired From Gaza - Military

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 01:30 AM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Air raid sirens sounded on Saturday night in the coastal city of Ashkelon in southern Israel after a rocket was launched from Gaza Strip, the military said.
"Sirens sounded in Ashkelon," the Israel Defense Forces said in a press release.
The IDF added later that that one rocket had been fired into Israeli territory from the Palestinian exclave. It did not say if the rocket was destroyed mid-air.
Witnesses told the Jerusalem Post they had heard an explosion. The paper cited the national emergency service as saying that no injuries had been reported.