UPDATE - Air Raid Sirens Sounded in Southern Israel After Rocket Fired From Gaza - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Air raid sirens sounded on Saturday night in the coastal city of Ashkelon in southern Israel after a rocket was launched from Gaza Strip, the military said.

"Sirens sounded in Ashkelon," the Israel Defense Forces said in a press release.

The IDF added later that that one rocket had been fired into Israeli territory from the Palestinian exclave. It did not say if the rocket was destroyed mid-air.

Witnesses told the Jerusalem Post they had heard an explosion. The paper cited the national emergency service as saying that no injuries had been reported.