UPDATE - Air Raid Warning Issued in Kiev - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) An air raid warning has been issued in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital city's military administration said in a statement.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said later on Wednesday that explosions occurred in the city's historical center.

"Explosions (recorded) in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. Special services are on their way. Details later," Klitschko said on Telegram.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.

After strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said nearly half of the country's power grid was put out of service. In December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was now impossible to completely restore the Ukrainian power grid.