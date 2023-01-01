UPDATE - Air Raid Warning Issued in Kiev-Controlled Zaporizhzhia - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Air raid sirens went off in the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region late on Saturday, according to local authorities.

"Go to the shelters closest to you asap and stay there," acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev said on Telegram on Saturday evening.

According to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, air raid warnings were issued in the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia at 19:37 GMT on Saturday.

Later in the night, air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson Region, the ministry's online map showed.

Earlier in the day, air raid warnings were announced all over Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian utility DTEK, emergency shutdowns were applied in Kiev, Odesa and Dnipro.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Saturday that the energy system of Ukraine was fully functional and stable.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in turn, said that about 30% of consumers remained without electricity in Ukraine's capital city due to emergency shutdowns, adding that water and heat supply were operating normally.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.