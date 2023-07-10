Open Menu

UPDATE - Air Raid Warning Issued In Ukraine's Kharkiv Region - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 03:50 AM

UPDATE - Air Raid Warning Issued in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Air raid sirens went off Ukraine's Kharkiv region late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

An air raid alert was in effect in the region shortly after midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

Later in the night, air raid warnings were issued in the Mykolaiv region, as well as the Kiev-controlled parts of Kherson region.

Ukrainian media reported that sounds of an explosion were heard in Mykolaiv shortly after midnight.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Alert Kherson Kharkiv February May October Sunday Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

4 hours ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, residential complex in Das Is ..

6 hours ago
 Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

6 hours ago
 TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

7 hours ago
 UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

10 hours ago
SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

11 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

11 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

11 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

11 hours ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World