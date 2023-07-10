(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Air raid sirens went off Ukraine's Kharkiv region late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

An air raid alert was in effect in the region shortly after midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

Later in the night, air raid warnings were issued in the Mykolaiv region, as well as the Kiev-controlled parts of Kherson region.

Ukrainian media reported that sounds of an explosion were heard in Mykolaiv shortly after midnight.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.