UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Air Raid Warnings Declared In Two Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 04:20 AM

UPDATE - Air Raid Warnings Declared in Two Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Air raid alerts were issued in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Kirovohrad late on Saturday night, according to local authorities.

Dmytro Lunin, the acting governor of Poltava, said on Telegram shortly after midnight that an air raid warning had been declared in the region.

The head of the Kirovohrad regional administration also informed about an air raid alert via Telegram overnight. An air raid warning was also issued in Kiev, according to the city administration.

On Saturday morning, air raid warnings were heard across Ukraine, including in the capital Kiev and in the regions of Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on October 18 that 30% of power plants in Ukraine had been destroyed, leading to massive power outages.

On Friday, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that Russian strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure had affected at least half of the country's thermal energy generation capacity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Governor Ukraine Russia German Alert Vladimir Putin Chernihiv Kerch Kirovohrad Poltava Sumy Kharkiv Kiev October

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

4 hours ago
 International Ski Federation Extends Ban on Partic ..

International Ski Federation Extends Ban on Participation of Russian, Belarusian ..

4 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

4 hours ago
 Celebrities pay glowing tribute to Mehtab Rashdi

Celebrities pay glowing tribute to Mehtab Rashdi

4 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

4 hours ago
 Ukraine Urgently Needs Missiles for German IRIS-T ..

Ukraine Urgently Needs Missiles for German IRIS-T Systems - Prime Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.