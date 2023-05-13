UPDATE - Air Raid Warnings in Effect in Multiple Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) shortly before midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

Later in the night, air raid sirens went off in the regions of Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Sumy, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.