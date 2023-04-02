UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Air Raid Warnings In Effect In Parts Of Ukraine - Ministry Data

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 07:10 AM

UPDATE - Air Raid Warnings in Effect in Parts of Ukraine - Ministry Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Air raid alerts were in effect in several Ukrainian regions late on Saturday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, Kherson Region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry's online map showed.

Later in the night, at around 01:00 GMT on Sunday, air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Sumy regions, as well as Ukraine-controlled Zaporizhzhia and DPR.

Earlier on Saturday, air raid alerts were issued in the Kiev-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia.

In March, the deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said that it appeared that the Russian military had changed targets of missile strikes.

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes carried out since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge) may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

