UPDATE - Air Raid Warnings Issued Across Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Air raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine on Thursday, according to the digital transformation ministry's live map.

Earlier in the day, air raid alerts went off throughout Ukraine in the regions of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad, as well as in the Kiev-controlled parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At around 9 a.m. (07:00 GMT) warnings were also issued in the regions of Kiev, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Lviv, Zakarpattia, Volyn, Chernihiv and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Ukrainian media reported about explosions in Kiev and its metropolitan area.

According to the digital transformation ministry's live map, air raid alerts were canceled about five hours later in the eastern, southern and central parts of Ukraine and about two hours later in the country's west.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge which Russia says was carried out by Ukraine's intelligence services. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.