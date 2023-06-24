UPDATE - Air Raid Warnings Issued in Kiev, Multiple Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Air raid sirens went off in several regions of Ukraine, including Kiev, late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv and Kiev shortly after midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

Air raid sirens also sounded in the capital city itself and the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Later in the night, air raid sirens sounded across the entire territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian media reported overnight that explosions were heard in Dnipropetrovsk.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.