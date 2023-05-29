UPDATE - Air Raid Warnings Issued in Multiple Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Air raid sirens went off in several regions of Ukraine, including Kiev, late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kiev, as well as the Ukrainian capital itself and Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region, shortly after midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

Later in the night, air raid warnings were issued in the Zhytomyr, Kharkiv and Odesa regions, as well as the regions of Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, and Vinnytsia.

The air raid sirens then sounded across most of Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday, air raid sirens sounded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions, as well as Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.