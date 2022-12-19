UPDATE - Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Ministry Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Air raid warnings were in effect in a number of Ukrainian regions late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off shortly after midnight in the Ukrainian regions of Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, the ministry's online map showed.

Later in the night, air raid warnings were issued in the Cherkasy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, as well as the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russian strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Following another series of strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

About a third of Kiev residents are still without power and half of the people in the Ukrainian capital have no heating as a result of the latest Russian strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lviv Region is facing critical power shortages, according to local administration head Maksym Kozytskyy, who said on Tuesday that the region was meeting only 60% of its power consumption needs.