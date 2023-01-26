UPDATE - Air Raid Warnings Issued in Ukrainian Regions - Online Map

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Air raid warnings have been issued in the city of Kiev, as well as the Kiev, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens sounded several times across the country on Wednesday.

Ukrainian media reported that several explosions occurred in the regions of Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Presumably, the explosions are related to the work of air defense.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the reports about two waves of explosions in Kiev.

"Explosion in Kiev! Stay in the shelters," Klitschko said on Telegram initially.

Shortly later he posted another warning on Telegram, reading "Explosions in the Dnipropetrovsk district of the capital. All services are heading to the location. Details later."

Russia has been targeting Ukrainian infrastructure aiding the military since October 10 in retaliation for two Ukraine's terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge two days prior.