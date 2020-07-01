UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Airbus Says Plans To Further Adapt To Coronavirus Environment

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 03:40 AM

UPDATE - Airbus Says Plans to Further Adapt to Coronavirus Environment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus said in a statement it planned to further adapt to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and cut about 15,000 of its personnel across the world.

"Airbus has announced plans to adapt its global workforce and resize its commercial aircraft activity in response to the COVID-19 crisis," the company's statement said.

"This adaptation is expected to result in a reduction of around 15,000 positions no later than summer 2021. The information and consultation process with social partners has begun with a view to reaching agreements for implementation starting in autumn 2020," it said.

Airbus said that the commercial aircraft business activity had dropped by nearly 40 percent in recent months as the industry faced an unprecedented crisis.

"Commercial aircraft production rates have been adapted accordingly. Airbus is grateful for the government support that has enabled the Company to limit these necessary adaptation measures. However with air traffic not expected to recover to pre-COVID levels before 2023 and potentially as late as 2025, Airbus now needs to take additional measures to reflect the post COVID-19 industry outlook," the company said.

Airbus said that following the in-depth analysis of customer demand over recent months, it assessed the need to adapt its global workforce due to COVID-19 by about 5,000 positions in France, 5,100 positions in Germany, 900 positions in Spain, 1,700 positions in the UK and 1,300 positions at Airbus' other worldwide sites.

Related Topics

World Business France Company Traffic Germany Spain United Kingdom 2020 Post Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Chamber, PCSH ink MoU for cooperation

1 hour ago

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

3 hours ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

3 hours ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.