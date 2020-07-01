UPDATE - Airbus Says Plans to Further Adapt to Coronavirus Environment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus said in a statement it planned to further adapt to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and cut about 15,000 of its personnel across the world.

"Airbus has announced plans to adapt its global workforce and resize its commercial aircraft activity in response to the COVID-19 crisis," the company's statement said.

"This adaptation is expected to result in a reduction of around 15,000 positions no later than summer 2021. The information and consultation process with social partners has begun with a view to reaching agreements for implementation starting in autumn 2020," it said.

Airbus said that the commercial aircraft business activity had dropped by nearly 40 percent in recent months as the industry faced an unprecedented crisis.

"Commercial aircraft production rates have been adapted accordingly. Airbus is grateful for the government support that has enabled the Company to limit these necessary adaptation measures. However with air traffic not expected to recover to pre-COVID levels before 2023 and potentially as late as 2025, Airbus now needs to take additional measures to reflect the post COVID-19 industry outlook," the company said.

Airbus said that following the in-depth analysis of customer demand over recent months, it assessed the need to adapt its global workforce due to COVID-19 by about 5,000 positions in France, 5,100 positions in Germany, 900 positions in Spain, 1,700 positions in the UK and 1,300 positions at Airbus' other worldwide sites.