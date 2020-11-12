MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) A reconnaissance aircraft fell on Thursday in Egypt's South Sinai, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported.

The accident has led to the injury of US soldiers from the peacekeeping forces deployed in the Sinai Peninsula, the news agency said, citing sources.

The number of those injured is unknown.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that a helicopter belonging to the United Nations' forces has crashed at the junction of the border between Saudi Arabia and Jordan, killing seven of its crew members.

According to Agence France-Presse, among those killed were people of US, French and Czech nationalities.

The circumstances of the crash are to be specified.