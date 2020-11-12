UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Aircraft Crashes In Egypt's South Sinai, US Soldiers Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

UPDATE - Aircraft Crashes in Egypt's South Sinai, US Soldiers Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) A reconnaissance aircraft fell on Thursday in Egypt's South Sinai, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported.

The accident has led to the injury of US soldiers from the peacekeeping forces deployed in the Sinai Peninsula, the news agency said, citing sources.

The number of those injured is unknown.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that a helicopter belonging to the United Nations' forces has crashed at the junction of the border between Saudi Arabia and Jordan, killing seven of its crew members.

According to Agence France-Presse, among those killed were people of US, French and Czech nationalities.

The circumstances of the crash are to be specified.

Related Topics

Accident Injured United Nations Egypt Saudi Arabia Border From

Recent Stories

ADNOC leverages advanced technologies to enhance d ..

46 minutes ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

1 hour ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

2 hours ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

2 hours ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.