UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Airliner Comes Under Fire Near Cameroon Airport - Company

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 11:10 PM

UPDATE - Airliner Comes Under Fire Near Cameroon Airport - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) A Camair-Co passenger plane came under fire in northwestern Cameroon on Sunday morning while landing at an airport near Bamenda, the flag carrier said.

"Thanks to the captain's courage, the plane was able to land safely despite damage to the fuselage," the statement said.

The Cameroon news Agency reported that a bullet tore through the plane's left wing and pierced through into the cabin. The pilot was not hurt.

Fighting erupted in the anglophone northwestern part of Cameroon in late 2017 after residents complained of being marginalized by the African nation's French-speaking majority and the armed forces.

Related Topics

Fire Bamenda Cameroon Sunday 2017 Airport

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways aircraft, Emarat Al Fursan thrill c ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed meets President of Armenia

2 hours ago

Third women judges' conference concludes

2 hours ago

32.24 million barrels of crude imported by Japan f ..

2 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai marks UAE National Day with a cont ..

3 hours ago

48 Houbara released into the wild to mark 48th UAE ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.