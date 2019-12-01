UPDATE - Airliner Comes Under Fire Near Cameroon Airport - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) A Camair-Co passenger plane came under fire in northwestern Cameroon on Sunday morning while landing at an airport near Bamenda, the flag carrier said.

"Thanks to the captain's courage, the plane was able to land safely despite damage to the fuselage," the statement said.

The Cameroon news Agency reported that a bullet tore through the plane's left wing and pierced through into the cabin. The pilot was not hurt.

Fighting erupted in the anglophone northwestern part of Cameroon in late 2017 after residents complained of being marginalized by the African nation's French-speaking majority and the armed forces.