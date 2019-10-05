UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Alarm Sirens Go Off In Southern Israel - Defense Forces

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 04:00 AM

UPDATE - Alarm Sirens Go Off in Southern Israel - Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) A missile defense alarm system went off in Kibbutz Kisufim in southern Israel close to the Gaza Strip border, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said early on Saturday.

"Alarm sirens are on in Kibbutz Kisufim. Servicemen are scouring the area to clarify the circumstances in which the alarm system went off. There were no blasts in the settlement," the statement read.

Later on Saturday, the Israeli military said it had detected a launch of two rockets from the Gaza Strip.

"Two rockets have been fired from Gaza in the direction of Israel.

They have not crossed the Israeli border," the IDF said.

On Friday, the situation at Israel's border with the Palestinian enclave escalated amid Palestinians' weekly protests, dubbed the Great March of Return.

The anti-Israeli rallies have been held every Friday since late March 2018. The protests are usually accompanied by violent clashes between the IDF and Palestinian demonstrators.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, this Friday, 54 people have been injured, including 22 people who sustained gunshot wounds, in the clashes. One Palestinian man was killed.

Related Topics

Injured Israel Gaza Man March Border 2018 From

Recent Stories

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: ..

4 hours ago

Golf: Spanish Open scores

3 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority to start sampling of beverag ..

3 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment launches crackdown a ..

3 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for gearing up anti- ..

3 hours ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Surab

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.