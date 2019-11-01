UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Alarm Sirens Go Off In Southern Israel - Defense Forces

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:40 AM

UPDATE - Alarm Sirens Go Off in Southern Israel - Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A missile defense alarm system went off in Beeri and Alumim Kibbutz in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"Alarm sirens were on in Beeri and Alumim Kibbutz," the statement read.

The IDF also stated that a missile was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

According to the  IDF press service, Israel's military retaliated by attacking Hamas movement's facilities in northern part of the Gaza Strip.

