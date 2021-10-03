UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Algeria Recalls Ambassador Over France's Visa Curbs - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 04:00 AM

UPDATE - Algeria Recalls Ambassador Over France's Visa Curbs - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Algeria has recalled its ambassador to Paris for consultations after France tightened visa requirements for the citizens of Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco, the Algeria Press Service news agency reports.

Earlier in the week, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal confirmed that France was introducing visa curbs over an alleged lack of cooperation from the three Maghreb nations in issuing consular passes necessary for the return of migrants expelled from France to their homelands.

In response, Algeria summoned the French ambassador this Wednesday. The Algerian ambassador was recalled for consultations on Saturday, the Algeria Press Service said citing the presidency.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said, as quoted by the presidency, the decision to recall the ambassador was made after remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said in an article published by Le Monde that Algeria's official history was "completely rewritten" and was "not based on truths."

Tebboune emphasized that Macron's remarks were irresponsible and insulting to the memory of people who died during France's colonial rule of Algeria. The Algerian president stressed that his country rejects interference in its internal affairs.

Related Topics

France Died Paris Algeria Tunisia Morocco Visa From Government

Recent Stories

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

4 hours ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

4 hours ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on Nov ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on November 3

4 hours ago
 Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monda ..

Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monday in East Coast

4 hours ago
 NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses ..

NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses in Pakistan,Saudi Arabia tomor ..

4 hours ago
 Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current ..

Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current Global Challenges - Lavrov

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.