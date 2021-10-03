(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Algeria has recalled its ambassador to Paris for consultations after France tightened visa requirements for the citizens of Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco, the Algeria Press Service news agency reports.

Earlier in the week, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal confirmed that France was introducing visa curbs over an alleged lack of cooperation from the three Maghreb nations in issuing consular passes necessary for the return of migrants expelled from France to their homelands.

In response, Algeria summoned the French ambassador this Wednesday. The Algerian ambassador was recalled for consultations on Saturday, the Algeria Press Service said citing the presidency.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said, as quoted by the presidency, the decision to recall the ambassador was made after remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said in an article published by Le Monde that Algeria's official history was "completely rewritten" and was "not based on truths."

Tebboune emphasized that Macron's remarks were irresponsible and insulting to the memory of people who died during France's colonial rule of Algeria. The Algerian president stressed that his country rejects interference in its internal affairs.