CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the country would launch the production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in about six months.

"We have agreed with our Russian brothers that we will produce their vaccine against the coronavirus. Hopefully, we will start the production in Algeria in six months," Tebboune said in a televised address to the nation on late Thursday.

The president stressed that the country was actively carrying out the vaccination campaign.

In late December, Algeria signed a contract with Russia on the supply of Sputnik V and later became the first African nation to register the Russian vaccine.

The country's vaccination campaign started on January 30.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 110.28 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.44 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Algeria has confirmed more than 111,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with about 3,000 fatalities.