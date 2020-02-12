UPDATE - All 4 Prosecutors Quit Roger Stone Case as Justice Dept. Rejects Sentencing Recommendation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) All four prosecutors who recommended that former Trump aide Roger Stone spend seven-to-nine years prison resigned hours after the Justice Department intervened to reduce the sentencing recommendation, according to court filings.

In separate filings to the US District Court for Washington, DC, prosecutors Timothy Shea, Jonathan Kravis, Aaron Zelenski and Michael Marando withdrew from the case.

"Pursuant to Local Rule of Criminal Procedure 44.5(e), please notice the withdrawal of Aaron S.J. Zelinsky as counsel for the government in the above," one of the filings said on Tuesday.

Kravis left the Justice Department entirely, announcing his resignation as an assistant US attorney, The Hill reported.

The report also named Zelinsky as the prosecutor who recommended the seven-to-nine year prison sentence for Stone in a Tuesday court filing.

In addition, prosecutor Michael Marando withdrew as counsel for the government in a Tuesday court filing.

The length of the requested sentence provoked an angry rebuke from President Donald Trump Tuesday morning, who called the sentencing recommendation a "miscarriage of justice" in a Twitter statement.

Hours later, the Justice Department intervened, saying it would reduce the sentencing recommendation.

The four prosecutors withdrew from the case later in the day.

The Washington Post characterized the decision to seek a lighter sentence as a stunning rebuke of career prosecutors that will likely raise questions of political interference in the case against Stone.

Stone was convicted by a jury in November of obstructing Congress and witness tampering as part of the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller of allegations of Trump-Russia collusion. The investigation found no evidence of collusion.