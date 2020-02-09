UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - All Civilians Led Out Of Thai Mall Where Mass Shooting Occurred - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 03:50 AM

UPDATE - All Civilians Led Out of Thai Mall Where Mass Shooting Occurred - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The shopping mall in the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima where a mass shooting occurred on Saturday has been cleared of all civilians, Thairath tv reports.

All civilians have been led out of the mall itself, as well as the adjacent territory, Thairath TV said citing military sources. All streets leading to the mall have been cut off by police and military forces.

Thai special forces are working on the scene, as the shooter is still believed to be somewhere in the area around the shopping mall. The special forces servicemen told Thairath TV that the gunman could still be inside the shopping mall.

A Thairath TV correspondent said in the early hours of Sunday that gunshots and explosions were heard from the shopping mall area.

Earlier, Thairath TV reported that the shooter, a soldier identified as Jakrapanth Thomma, managed to escape the mall after a shootout with special forces in the mall's parking garage.

One special forces serviceman was killed in the shootout, another was injured, according to the broadcaster.

The gunman reportedly held over a dozen people hostage at the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday. At least 20 people were reportedly killed in the shooting and over 30 were injured.

According to Thairath TV, the gunman shot at a gas cylinder in the mall's parking lot, setting it on fire, before disappearing from the building. He also reportedly made several shots in the street near the parking lot.

The shooter is reportedly a professional serviceman, a shooting instructor in his unit, and a sniper who has completed a special forces program.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Nakhon Ratchasima Gas Sunday TV All From

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

4 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

6 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

6 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.