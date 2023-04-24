UPDATE - All Italians Who Have Asked to Leave Sudan Now Evacuated - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) All Italian nationals who had wished to leave Sudan amid the hostilities have been evacuated, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

"After a day of anxious waiting, all our compatriots in Sudan who have asked to leave have been evacuated. There are also foreign nationals with them. Italy leaves no one behind," Meloni said in a statement on Sunday night.

The prime minister thanked all the government officials and ministers, as well as the security services, who made the operation possible.

"Also on this occasion, I want to renew my appeal for an end to the war, for the opening of negotiations that lead to a civilian government, Sudan needs peace," Meloni said.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Sky TG24 broadcaster on Sunday that around 19 Italian tourists had been evacuated from the northeastern African nation, while around 140 Italian citizens remained in Sudan's capital of Khartoum.

Also on Sunday, Italian broadcaster RaiNews24 reported that 107 Italian citizens left Sudan on an Italian C-130 aircraft en route from Khartoum to Djibouti. Another C-130 was expected to evacuate the rest of the Italians, as well as Swiss citizens, employees of the Apostolic Nunciature and, possibly, some citizens of other EU countries, RaiNews24 said.

A number of countries have been evacuating their nationals and diplomats from Sudan in cooperation with other African and middle Eastern countries for land and air transit. The United States has evacuated its embassy staff from Khartoum but not regular US nationals. Russia has evacuated its nationals in Sudan's conflict areas to its embassy in Khartoum.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, has issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides have agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Sudan's Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said on Friday that about 60 people were killed and more than 200 were injured during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. In total, about 600 have died and 3,500 have been injured during the week of conflict in Sudan.