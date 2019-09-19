UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - All Russian Border Guards Injured By North Korean Poachers Remain In Hospital -Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 07:10 AM

UPDATE - All Russian Border Guards Injured by North Korean Poachers Remain in Hospital -Authorities

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) All four Russian border guards, who were injured in an attack by North Korean poachers in the Sea of Japan, have been hospitalized and remain in stable condition, a spokesperson for the Far Eastern Transport Investigation Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee said that four Russian border servicemen had been injured in the attack. Following the incident, the Russian border guards have detained at least 161 poachers from North Korea in the Sea of Japan.

"All four people have been hospitalized, one of them with a penetrating gunshot wound.

Two of them underwent surgeries. Their condition is stable," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the injured border guards are being questioned as part of the investigation into the incident.

"The injured border guards are being questioned under the criminal case investigation," the spokesperson added.

Since the sanctions against North Korea were tightened in 2017 over repeated nuclear and missile tests, the country's population has been making money through illegal trafficking of sea food, part of which is poached in the Russian exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Russia Nuclear Japan North Korea Money Border Criminals 2017 All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns twin terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

6 hours ago

UAE beat Iraq in 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifi ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Ethiopia advancing military cooperation

6 hours ago

UAE re-affirms call for political solution in Syri ..

7 hours ago

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

7 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Say Ready to Attack Targets in Dub ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.