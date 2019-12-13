(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The Kremlin has accredited a total of 1,895 reporters to attend Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference that is set to take place on December 19.

According to the Kremlin, the accreditation for the event is finalized. A final list of accredited reporters has been published on the Kremlin website.

Accredited reporters were informed earlier in the day that the press conference would be held at 12.00 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT) in the World Trade Center Moscow, which had become the venue for Putin's press conferences for several consecutive years.

The event will be translated into English, French and German.

The press conference will be broadcast by the Channel One, Rossiya 1 and Rossiya 24 television channels, as well as by a Mayak, Vesti FM, and Radio Rossii radio stations.

At the moment, the broadcasters have allocated a three-hour slot, however, the final timing may vary depending on the course of the press conference.

Last year, the event lasted three hours forty-three minutes, in 2017 - three hours and forty minutes, in 2016 - three hours and fifty minutes.

The shortest press conference was recorded in 2001, as it lasted only an hour and a half. The longest one took place in 2008, when the president was on air for four hours and forty minutes.