UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Almost All California Fires Over 70% Contained, Fire Protection Department Says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 05:30 AM

UPDATE - Almost All California Fires Over 70% Contained, Fire Protection Department Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The majority of fires in California that have forced thousands of people to evacuate in recent weeks are over 70 percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

"No acreage growth overnight as fire personnel made good headway in their fire fighting efforts. Because of this progress, repopulation planning efforts are ongoing," the department said in a Saturday fire incident update, posted on its official Twitter account.

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma Country (the largest of the current active fire incidents in California) is 72 percent contained, the 46th Street fire in Riverside County in 85 percent contained, the West Easy Street fire in Ventura County is 95 percent contained, the Burris Fire in Mendocino County is 96 percent contained, and the Hill Fire in Riverside Country is 95 percent contained, Cal Fire said in a series of Saturday Twitter updates.

The only fire that remains strong is the Maria Fire, near the cities of Ventura and Oxnard outside of Los Angeles.

According to California firefighters, it is only 20 percent contained, as of Saturday, and is burning across 9,412 acres (38 square kilometers).

At the end of last week, strong winds contributed to the spread of fires in California. The winds increased again this week and gave rise to a new blaze - the Maria Fire. By the end of Friday, the weather conditions started to improve.

Three deaths have been linked to fires in Southern California, particularly the Saddleridge fire and the Sandalwood fire, according to US media reports.

Thousands of people had to leave their homes in California in October amid raging wildfires. Massive power shutoffs have been introduced. California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a state of emergency and said that the state could take over Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), which has been criticized for its faulty power infrastructure and widespread blackouts enforced in October.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Governor Twitter Los Angeles Progress Mendocino Riverside October Gas Media

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

4 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

4 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

5 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

6 hours ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

6 hours ago

Maulana always protected corrupt politicians: Dr F ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.