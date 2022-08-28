UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Ankara Accuses Greece Of Pursuing Turkish Aircraft With S-300 Defense System - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Greece has deployed an S-300 air defense system to pursue the F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force Command performing a reconnaissance mission, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources in the Turkish defense ministry.

According to the sources cited by the broadcaster, the F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force Command were pursued in August by Greece during duty flights in international airspace in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean with Russian air defense system S-300, stationed on the island of Crete. The S-300 missile tracking radar recorded guidance of a surface-to-air missile at an F-16 that was on a reconnaissance mission 10,000 feet west of Rhodes Island.

Despite the hostile actions, the aircraft completed the planned tasks and safely returned to their airbases, the report read.

Commenting on the incident, the newsit.

gr portal reported that the Turkish military aircraft made a provocation to reveal the exact location of Crete's S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

According to the report, two Turkish F-16s entered the Athens flight information region on August 23 without providing a flight plan, violated national airspace, and performed a flight over Greek islands.

The aim of the Turkish fighter jets was to map the S-300 base in Crete, but they did not fulfill the task as they were intercepted by Greek military aircraft, the portal added.

The relations between Athens and Ankara have been complicated for a number of years. The countries were on the verge of an armed conflict three times in the summer of 2020. Greece had to mobilize its armed forces after Turkey launched a seismic survey in the Eastern Mediterranean, the area that Athens considers its exclusive economic zone.

