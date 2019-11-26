UPDATE - Another Man Arrested on Suspicion of Manslaughter in Deadly Truck Case - Essex Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) British police have detained yet another suspect in the case involving the death of 39 Vietnamese nationals, whose frozen bodies were found in a truck in southeast England, the law enforcement of the county of Essex said in a statement.

"A 36-year-old man from Purfleet was arrested this morning, Monday 25 November, at a property in Dalston, east London, on suspicion of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, in connection with our enquiry in to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a lorry trailer found in Grays on 23 October," Essex police said on its official Twitter account.

According to the statement, the suspect remains in custody, for questioning.

Earlier on Monday, a court official told Sputnik that the next hearing in the deadly truck case would be held on December 13 at the Central Criminal Court in London.

At the start of November, Essex police said that all of the 39 frozen bodies found in a refrigerated trailer in an industrial park in Grays, Essex on October 23 belonged to Vietnamese nationals - 31 men and 8 women with their ages ranging from 15-44. The truck had arrived in the United Kingdom from Belgium.

Several people have been detained in connection with the deaths, including the truck driver, Maurice Robinson, a man from Northern Ireland, who faces multiple charges, including 39 counts of manslaughter.

Robinson pleaded guilty to plotting to assist illegal immigration on Monday.

Vietnamese police have reportedly arrested several individuals suspected of being part of a criminal group that smuggles people to the United Kingdom.