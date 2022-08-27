UPDATE - Another Two Ships Carrying Grain, Food Products Authorized to Leave Ukraine - JCC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has authorized two ships to leave Ukraine on Saturday, as part of the Black Sea grain initiative, the JCC said.

The two vessels, S-BREEZE and ADNAN TORLA, will both leave the Chornomorsk port and will carry a combined 58,750 tonnes (metric tons) of grain and food products from Ukraine, the JCC said on Friday.

The ships are set to depart on Saturday, August 27, according to the joint coordination center.

S-BREEZE will carry 44,000 tonnes of corn to Egypt, while ADNAN TORLA will carry 14,750 tonnes of rapeseed to France.

The JCC said that the departure of a third ship, ORIS SOFI, had been delayed and the vessel will also leave on Saturday, carrying 5,900 tonnes of sunflower seed oil to Turkey.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

The head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Friday that a total of 39 general cargo vessels loaded with over 821,000 tonnes of food products have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain deal since August 1.