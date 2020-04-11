UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Antalya-Moscow Flight With Russian Citizens Canceled Over Curfew In Turkey - Consulate

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The Russian Consulate General in Turkey's Antalya said that the flight to Moscow, which was going to evacuate Russian citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had been canceled over the 48-hour curfew in Turkey.

On Thursday, the Russian Transport Ministry said that Russia's largest airline Aeroflot planned to bring about 550 Russians to Moscow from Antalya and Bangkok amid the pandemic.

"Over the curfew introduced in Turkey, the Antalya-Moscow flight scheduled for April 11 has been delayed. There will be an additional announcement about the new date of the flight," the consulate said in a statement on late Friday.

On Friday, the Turkish Interior Ministry said that residents of 31 provinces - including Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya - would be banned from leaving home on Saturday-Sunday over the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 47,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Turkey, with 1,006 fatalities and 2,423 people having recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 100,000 fatalities, according to the same university.

