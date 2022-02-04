UPDATE - Apple Opens Representative Office in Russia in Compliance With National 'Landing' Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Apple Distribution International Ltd. has established a representative office in Russia to comply with the provisions of the law on "landing" of foreign IT companies, data from Russia's state communications regulator Roskomnadzor revealed on Friday.

The Federal law on "landing" of foreign IT corporations came into force on January 1, obliging companies to create a branch, a representative office, or establish a legal entity in Russia. The column of the implementation status indicated that Apple fulfilled has the requirement.

The development indicates that Apple is fully in compliance with the Russian law on "landing." Earlier in the month, the company launched an electronic feedback form for Russian citizens and organizations on its website and registered a personal account at Roskomnadzor platform.

Sweden-based streaming services provider Spotify has also launched an electronic feedback form, according to the regulator. The company has submitted to Roskomnadzor the information on the establishment of a legal entity in Russia. Checks on the matter are currently underway, according to the watchdog.

The law on "landing" of foreign IT companies applies to those with a daily audience of more than 500,000 Russian users at their information platforms, compelling them to open representations to operate in Russia.

These Russian offices must fully represent the interests of the parent companies and serve as the main channel of interaction with the Russian regulators.

The law stipulates that those in violation could have their access to a foreign internet resource partially limited or blocked completely. It also provides for milder measures including informing users of violations, banning advertisement of an Internet resource, restricting money transfers by private individuals and legal entities, banning searches and so on.

In November, Roskomnadzor published a list of 13 foreign IT companies, which own 22 information resources, that must open representative offices in Russia. The list comprises Google, Apple, Meta Platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Viber, Spotify, Likeme, Discord, Pinterest and Twitch.

Apple alongside Spotify became the first foreign IT companies to open their representations in Russia. In late January, Twitter, Likee, TikTok, and Viber also fulfilled the "landing" law requirements, notably by registering accounts at the Roskomnadzor platform.