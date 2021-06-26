UPDATE - Argentina Condemns Attack on Helicopter of Colombian President - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The Argentine Foreign Ministry has condemned the gunfire attack at the helicopter of Colombian President Ivan Duque in the northeastern part of Colombia.

On Friday, Duque said that his helicopter had come under the gunfire. According to the Noticias Caracol broadcaster, at least six shots were fired at the helicopter, but the aircraft was successfully landed by experienced pilots. It is still unknown who stands behind the attack on the helicopter.

"The Argentine Foreign Ministry voices strong condemnation of the attack at the helicopter with Colombian President Ivan Duque that took place today in the evening and is glad to know that the president is safe," the ministry said on late Friday.

Later, other Latin American countries joined Argentina to condemn the attack on Duque's helicopter.

"We voice our solidarity with the Colombian people and their President Ivan Duque after the attack on his helicopter," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on his Twitter page. He also condemned all forms of violence and expressed support for the Colombian democratic institutions.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has also expressed solidarity with the Colombian president, while the Peruvian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the attack.

A similar statement has also been made by the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry.