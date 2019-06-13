UPDATE - Argentina Offers Russia to Set Up GLONASS Stations on Its Territory - Official

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Argentinian space agency CONAE has offered Russia to set up its GLONASS satellite navigation system stations on its territory, the agency's Russia cooperation manager Stanislav Makarchuk told Sputnik.

"Russia is one of the leaders in satellite navigation. In order for a global system to function on the required level, it needs to be supported by ground stations set up across the world. And we believe that it is a good opportunity to contribute to the development of the GLONASS system. We offer to set up one or several GLONASS stations for monitoring and differential control of the navigation system," Makarchuk said.

Sandra Torrusio, the CONAE foreign relations director, added that cooperation with Russia in satellite navigation was "very important for projects in agricultural research, farming, transportation and maritime and river traffic safety.

"

Makarchuk also noted that Russia had expressed its interest in setting up the GLONASS stations in the province of Cordoba where the Teofilo Tabanera space center was located.

"It is one of the potential locations," the official pointed out.

In early 2018, materials, prepared for a high-level summit between the two countries, showed that Russia was considering setting up a ground station for the GLONASS system in Argentina in line with a bilateral memorandum of understanding signed in April 2015.

GLONASS is a space-based navigation system. Its constellation currently comprises a total of 27 satellites.