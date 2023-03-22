UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Argentina Returning To Union Of South American Nations

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 03:20 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced his country's return to the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), a regional economic organization, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"The president announced today the return of Argentina to UNASUR," according to the statement.

"In Latin America, we are all in the same boat. When building unity, we must leave aside the use of politics, because it condemns us to falling behind.

So it is necessary to give new strength to UNASUR as soon as possible," the president said.

UNASUR is a regional political and economic organization of South American countries, created in 2004 on the basis of two large regional integration associations: the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) and the Andean Community. However, many states have already either suspended their participation or left the organization.

UNASUR currently includes Guyana, Suriname, Venezuela, Bolivia and Peru.

