UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Argentina Signs Annex To Contract For New Doses Of Sputnik V - Presidential Advisor

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:10 AM

UPDATE - Argentina Signs Annex to Contract for New Doses of Sputnik V - Presidential Advisor

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Adds more details about Sputnik V production in paras 5-9)

MOSCOW, June 2 (Sputnik) - Argentine presidential advisor Cecilia Nicolini said that the country has signed an annex to its existing contract with Russia which will allow it to purchase more doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

"An annex [to the contract] was drawn [to receive new doses]," she told Sputnik.

The original contract was signed in December last year.

Argentina became the first country in Latin America to register and widely use Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Russian President Vladimir Putin once mentioned that "rhythmic deliveries" have been established to Argentina.

Meanwhile, the Argentine health minister, Carla Vizzotti, stated that Russia's Gamaleya research institute confirmed the quality of the first batches of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V that were produced by Argentine private laboratory Richmond.

"Yesterday we were told that the quality test turned out to be successful, now we can confidently advance further in terms of imports of the first and second components so that Argentina becomes a part of Sputnik V production chain", the minister said.

The Gamaleya institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund have yet to provide their comments.

In April, the RDIF reported that it, together with partners, implemented technology transfer to the Richmond laboratory. The first part of the batch was delivered to the Gamaleya institute to control the quality of the vaccine.

Argentina is planning to produce 4-5 million doses of the Russian vaccine per month and expects to increase the production to up to 500 million doses per year in the future.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Richmond Vladimir Putin Argentina April June December Million

Recent Stories

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

10 minutes ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

25 minutes ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

2 hours ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

2 hours ago

Punjab University awards PhD degree to Bushra Naz

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.