UPDATE - Argentina's Minister Of Transport Dies In Car Accident

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 09:30 AM

UPDATE - Argentina's Minister of Transport Dies in Car Accident

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Argentina's Transport Minister Mario Meoni has died in a car accident.

"With great sadness I received the unrewarding news of the death of @mariomeoni, Minister of Transport of our Government. With him, we lose a thorough, tireless and honest politician. An exemplary official," Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Twitter.

The TN television channel reported citing anonymous sources that the accident occurred on Friday night, at around 10:30 p.m. local time (01:30 GMT on Saturday) when Meoni, 56, was driving alone to Junin, a city in the province of Buenos Aires.

President of the Chamber of Deputies Sergio Massa confirmed to TN tv that Meoni lost control of his Ford Mondeo on Route 7, between the towns of Carmen de Areco and San Andres de Giles, and the car the minister was driving overturned.

The exact reasons behind the traffic accident are still under investigation.

According to TN, it finished raining just before the accident and the highway and shoulder were still very slippery.

Before the tragic accident on Friday night, Meoni participated in a joint event with President Fernandez in the city of Rosario and then left for Junin, where his family lives and where he served as mayor in 2003-2015, before becoming minister of transport in 2019.

