UPDATE - Argentina's President Hospitalized Over Back Pain - Doctors

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 07:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has been taken to a hospital for treatment after suffering acute back pain, the president's doctors said in a statement on Tuesday.

"President Alberto Fernandez complained of acute pain in his lumbar spine, in connection to which he will undergo medical examination so that he can be given appropriate treatment," the doctors' statement read.

According to the TN broadcaster, the president has already been hospitalized.

The president's doctors said in a statement that Fernandez was diagnosed with a lumbar hernia.

"President Alberto Fernandez was examined and found to have a hernia in the lumbar spine," the statement read.

The president was prescribed appropriate treatment and rest, the doctors said.

This is not the first incident related to the well-being of the president. Fernandez felt unwell at the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali in November 2022, when he experienced low blood pressure and dizziness before his speech at the G20 summit opening.

