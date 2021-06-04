UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Argentine Ambassador Confirms Nation's Plans To Start Mass Production Of Sputnik V In July

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 06:50 AM

UPDATE - Argentine Ambassador Confirms Nation's Plans to Start Mass Production of Sputnik V in July

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Argentine Ambassador to Russia Eduardo Zuain has confirmed to Sputnik that the Latin American nation is going to launch the mass production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in July.

In April, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported that it, together with partners, implemented the technology transfer to Argentina's Richmond laboratory. The first batch was delivered to the Gamaleya institute to control the quality of the vaccine, and last week, the Russian research center confirmed the good quality of the drug produced in the Latin American nation.

"Yes, we maintain such plans," the ambassador said on late Thursday, answering the question of whether Argentina was going to start the manufacture of Sputnik V in July.

Argentina became the first Latin American country both to authorize the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and to start local production. In April, it announced its plans to produce 4-5 million doses of Russia's drug monthly and expects to bring yearly production to 500 million doses.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 171.96 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.69 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Argentina has confirmed more than 3.88 million COVID-19 cases so far, with about 80,000 fatalities.

