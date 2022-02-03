(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Argentine laboratory Richmond, which produces Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, received permission from local authorities to sell it and begin procedures for the subsequent exportation, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Health Minister Carla Vizzotti met with Richmond laboratory president Marcelo Figueiras to inform him that a certificate has been issued for the Sputnik V vaccine's both first and second components produced by the lab," the ministry said.

"The importance of this approval is that the laboratory gets the opportunity to commercialize the vaccine and is allowed to start procedures for obtaining approval for exportation to other countries," it said.

The prospective deliveries will be made to Latin American countries, such as Peru, Bolivia and Colombia.

Earlier, Figueiras said in an interview with Sputnik that various countries are showing interest in the Russian vaccine produced by the laboratory. The company also discussed the possibility of cooperation if one of the countries could host one of the phases of the Sputnik V production cycle.