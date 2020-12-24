UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Argentine Plane Lands In Moscow To Bring Home Sputnik V Vaccine - Aerolineas Argentinas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

UPDATE - Argentine Plane Lands in Moscow to Bring Home Sputnik V Vaccine - Aerolineas Argentinas

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) An Argentine plane that will deliver the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease to the Latin American country has landed in Moscow, the Aerolineas Argentinas airline told Sputnik.

"The plane has landed in Moscow," the airline's spokesperson said.

The plane left Argentina at 04:30 GMT, and will depart Moscow as soon as the vaccine batch is loaded. The entire delivery operation is expected to take approximately 40 hours.

The vaccine will be packed in thermoboxes with a temperature of -0.4 Fahrenheit.

Later in the day, a source in the Aerolineas Argentinas airline told Sputnik that the Argentine authorities will deliver cargo with another 300,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Argentina for the second phase of mass vaccination within three weeks.

On December 10, Russia and Argentina reached an agreement on the supply of 10 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to the Latin American country.

