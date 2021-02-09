UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Argentinean Ministry To Create Working Group To Promote Projects With Russia - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Argentina's Economy Ministry plans to create a working group to analyze and promote joint projects with Russia, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Dmitry Feoktistov told reporters.

Feoktistov said he had earlier met with Argentinean Economy Minister Martin Guzman. The meeting was held on the initiative of the Argentinean side.

"The minister was interested in all the big projects that we have on the table, he promised to create a special working group that would study all these issues and promote them," the ambassador said.

Among major projects, he named nuclear power, the construction of railway corridors in the country, the supply of rolling stock, locomotives, interbank cooperation, and gradual transition to settlements in national currencies.

"We hear assurances from the Argentinean presidential administration that it would be important to reinforce the mood to strengthen strategic partnership with the implementation of two or three projects, which would symbolize that the countries not only state their commitment at the political level, but also promote specific things in practice," Feoktistov said.

