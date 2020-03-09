UPDATE - Armed Man Opens Fire in Paris Mosque, One Person Seriously Injured - BFM TV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) A man wearing a helmet opened fire in a mosque in northeastern Paris, one person was seriously injured as a result, French media report.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, at around 8 p. m. local time (19:00 GMT) in the interior courtyard of a mosque on Rue de Tanger, BFM tv said citing police sources.

The wounded man did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, according to BFM TV. Meanwhile Le Parisien reported that the victim was hit by two 9mm caliber projectiles, in his right leg.

An investigation into "attempted homicide" has been opened, a judicial source told BFM TV. Another source close to the investigation said that the likely motif behind the shooting was the "settlement of accounts targeting a specific person."

The shooter fled the scene on a scooter, in an unknown direction.