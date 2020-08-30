MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Armored personnel carriers have approached a police cordon outside the residence of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk amid the ongoing anti-government protest on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier in the day, the correspondent said that security forces blocked the way towards the residence with special equipment after thousands of protesters started marching toward the building.

Currently, demonstrators are standing in front of the police fence and are clapping, shouting and chanting slogans. Security forces are not reacting.

The correspondent also reported that the police have been calling on protesters, via loudspeakers, to stop violating public order, but demonstrators have ignored their orders.

Maria Kolesnikova, a senior opposition figure, urged participants of the unauthorized rally to avoid approaching riot police officers lining up around the presidential residence and not to respond to security forces' provocations.

The Sputnik correspondent reported that four armored personnel carriers arrived at the territory of Independence Palace and stopped at a distance of approximately 100 meters (328 feet) from the police cordon in front of the residence. Security forces still remained peaceful.

Later in the day, the Sputnik correspondent said that people started leaving the area near Independence Palace and Minsk Hero City monument, and another part of participants left the surroundings of Lukashenko's residence after a heavy rain started in the city. Some people decided to hide under the canopies of nearby buildings.

The Belarus Interior Ministry refrained from giving any estimations of the number of people participating in the rally. The ministry noted that three people of those who have been detained during the demonstration have been taken into custody for damaging a police car.

At about 6:00 p. m. (15:00 GMT), riot police officers started leaving the cordon near the residence, as the majority of protesters have left the site.