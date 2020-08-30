UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Armored Personnel Carriers Approach Lukashenko's Residence Amid Protest In Minsk

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

UPDATE - Armored Personnel Carriers Approach Lukashenko's Residence Amid Protest in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Armored personnel carriers have approached a police cordon outside the residence of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk amid the ongoing anti-government protest on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier in the day, the correspondent said that security forces blocked the way towards the residence with special equipment after thousands of protesters started marching toward the building.

Currently, demonstrators are standing in front of the police fence and are clapping, shouting and chanting slogans. Security forces are not reacting.

The correspondent also reported that the police have been calling on protesters, via loudspeakers, to stop violating public order, but demonstrators have ignored their orders.

Maria Kolesnikova, a senior opposition figure, urged participants of the unauthorized rally to avoid approaching riot police officers lining up around the presidential residence and not to respond to security forces' provocations.

The Sputnik correspondent reported that four armored personnel carriers arrived at the territory of Independence Palace and stopped at a distance of approximately 100 meters (328 feet) from the police cordon in front of the residence. Security forces still remained peaceful.

Later in the day, the Sputnik correspondent said that people started leaving the area near Independence Palace and Minsk Hero City monument, and another part of participants left the surroundings of Lukashenko's residence after a heavy rain started in the city. Some people decided to hide under the canopies of nearby buildings.

The Belarus Interior Ministry refrained from giving any estimations of the number of people participating in the rally. The ministry noted that three people of those who have been detained during the demonstration have been taken into custody for damaging a police car.

At about 6:00 p. m. (15:00 GMT), riot police officers started leaving the cordon near the residence, as the majority of protesters have left the site.

Related Topics

Protest Police Interior Ministry Car Minsk Independence Belarus SITE Sunday From Opposition P

Recent Stories

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

27 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre announces safety proce ..

27 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafts unifi ..

27 minutes ago

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Economy conducts field visits to monitor pri ..

57 minutes ago

&#039;Step Unified Challenge&#039; crosses targets ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.