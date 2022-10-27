UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Associate Of Russian TV Personality Sobchak Committed To Custody Until End Of Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 01:20 AM

UPDATE - Associate of Russian TV Personality Sobchak Committed to Custody Until End of Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Kirill Sukhanov, commercial director of Russian tv personality Ksenia Sobchak, was committed to custody on Wednesday pending trial in an extortion case.

Judge Anatoly Belyakov of Moscow's Tver district court ruled that Sukhanov be arrested until at least December 24 on charges of soliciting 11 million rubles ($180,000) from Sergei Chemezov, chief executive of Russian defense giant Rostec.

Sukhanov is suspected of having blackmailed Chemezov, threatening to publish disparaging information about the former KGB officer on social media.

Sukhanov told the court he was ready to admit to receiving 800,000 rubles from the Rostec boss and apologize to him. He is facing up to 15 years in prison and a one million ruble fine if found guilty.

Sukhanov's lawyer, Svetlana Lipatova said his defense team would appeal the ruling. The lawyers insisted on house arrest or a four million ruble bail.

Later in the day, Moscow's Tver district court ruled that the former editor-in-chief of Tatler magazine, Arian Romanovsky (Kuzmin), will also remain under arrest until December 24 on the same charge as Sukhanov. Romanovsky was one of the administrators of a popular gossip Telegram channel.

Romanovsky said in court that he has been "doing journalism all his life and considered it normal to make a birthday post, but there is nothing wrong with that, people often go to birthday parties.

" He did not specify whose birthday he was talking about, but was likely referring to a post about a birthday party of a Russian billionaire attended by the Rostec chief executive. Romanovsky also denied having any financial relations with involved persons and asked the court not to send him to jail, since he is the only one who is helping his mother financially.

In early October, the Russian Interior Ministry confirmed the arrest on charges of extortion of owners of a Telegram channel network that published fakes about businessmen and high-ranking officials and demanded money for the slanderous materials to be taken down. An informed source told Sputnik that the current detentions are a "continuation of that big story."

Sobchak, a media personality turned dissident journalist, is said to have left Russia after a raid at her home. A source told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that the 40-year-old crossed into Lithuania from Belarus on foot. RT reported, citing a source, that the journalist is a suspect in an extortion case. However, it is still unclear whether she is involved in the same case as Sukhanov and Romanovsky.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Moscow Russia Jail Social Media Lawyers Fine Tver Same Belarus Lithuania Money October December Post Media TV All From Million Court

Recent Stories

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

58 minutes ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

58 minutes ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

58 minutes ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

58 minutes ago
 Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Res ..

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

1 hour ago
 Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells ..

Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russia ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.