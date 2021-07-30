UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - At Least 1 Person Killed, 6 Injured After Car Drove Into Bar Terrace In Paris - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:40 AM

UPDATE - At Least 1 Person Killed, 6 Injured After Car Drove Into Bar Terrace in Paris - Police

MOSCOW/PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) One person died and six were injured after a car hit the terrace of a bar in Paris, the city police told Sputnik.

"Six [people] were injured, one of them is in intensive care. We are talking about the passenger of the car," the police said.

Earlier, the French BFM tv reported about the incident, citing sources close to the investigation.

The collision took place at about 23:00 local time (21:00 GMT) in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, the news said. One of the injured victims is reportedly in critical condition.

The driver fled, leaving the car at the scene, BFM TV said.

The police is currently operating in the area. According to the preliminary data, it was an accident. The driver was most likely speeding and lost control, the police noted.

