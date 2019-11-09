UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - At Least 150 Houses Destroyed, 2 People Dead In Wildfires In E. Australia - Authorities

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

UPDATE - At Least 150 Houses Destroyed, 2 People Dead in Wildfires in E. Australia - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) At least 150 houses were destroyed by bush fires in eastern Australia, the Rural Fire Service of the New South Wales region (NSW RFS) said on Saturday, adding that two people had been deceased and seven were unaccounted for due to the fires.

Earlier in the day, the service said that at least 100 homes had been destroyed, while more than 30 people had been wounded and three people were unaccounted for.

"At least 150 homes have been destroyed in the NSW bush fires. Our Building Impact Assessment Teams are still working to reach some areas ... There have also been 2 people confirmed dead and 7 still unaccounted for," the NSW RFS wrote on Twitter.

The service has been issuing multiple warnings, advising the public to leave various areas as bush or grass fires continued to burn in New South Wales and Queensland.

According to the NSW RFS, there were 81 bush fires in the area, including 43 uncontained blazes, as of noon on Saturday (01:00 GMT).

Local media also suggested that the risk of fires was expected to increase in the Western Australia region amid hot and windy weather there.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, New South Wales police had been trying to identify a person whose body had been found inside a burnt-out vehicle earlier on Saturday.

The newspaper added, citing Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of the eastern New South Wales region, that the second person, a woman, had also been killed by the "unprecedented" fire.

The wildfires have been raging across New South Wales and the neighboring Queensland region since last week. Thousands of hectares of forest have been burnt down. Rescuers fear that hundreds of animals, including koalas, many of whom live in a reserve affected by the fire, could die, as their chances of survival are decreasing every day due to the lack of water.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Fire Police Australia Water Twitter Vehicle Sydney Wales Women Media

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Huawei Rotating Chairma ..

8 hours ago

No application received from Maryam Nawaz: Dr Fird ..

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

9 hours ago

High time to follow Iqbal's teachings to address s ..

10 hours ago

Govt grants permission to Nawaz Sharif on medical ..

10 hours ago

Kartarpur Corridor inauguration testimony of Pakis ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.