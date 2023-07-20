Open Menu

UPDATE - At Least 2 People Killed, 6 Injured In Shooting In New Zealand's Auckland - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) At least two people were killed and another six were wounded, including a police officer, as a result of a shooting in New Zealand's city of Auckland on Thursday, New Zealand Police said.

"Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased," the police said in a series of tweets, adding that "an officer has been injured, as well as four members of the public at this stage."

The police added that the officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but his condition has stabilized. Other people wounded in the shooting were in moderate to critical condition, with at least one of them having come to Auckland City Hospital on his own.

The police noted that the list of casualties could increase as "there may be more victims yet to make themselves known to Police."

The shooting took place at a construction site on lower Queen Street around 7:22 a.m. local time (19:22 GMT on Wednesday), the police said. Officers cordoned off the area and are investigating the incident, as well as questioning some 40 eyewitnesses.

New Zealand's prime minister, Chris Hipkins, confirmed at a news conference that six people were injured in the shooting and two were killed. Hipkins added that the Women's World Cup, which was scheduled to begin in the city hours after the shooting occurred, would be proceeding as planned. He added that the authorities of New Zealand have been in direct contact with FIFA, noting that the police presence around Auckland will be increased, and the incident was not a national security risk.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid, had been previously sentenced on domestic violence charges to five months' home detention and had an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting, New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster was cited as saying by Australian broadcaster 9News. The broadcaster added that the man did not have a gun license.

Australia and New Zealand are hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 from July 20 to August 20.

