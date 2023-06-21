UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 06:40 AM

UPDATE - At Least 25 Burned to Death, Dozens Injured in Women's Prison Riot in Honduras - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) At least 25 inmates of a women's penitentiary in Honduras have died in a fire, seven others have been stabbed to death and dozens injured during violent clashes between two warring prison gangs, local media reported on Tuesday.

At least 25 charred female bodies have been found in the bathrooms of the Women's Social Adaptation Center (CEFAS) in the Francisco Morazan Department in the central part of the country, Honduran newspaper El Heraldo reported. The inmates were reportedly killed by members of the opposing gang who locked their adversaries inside and then started the fire.

The Honduran authorities are yet to confirm the figures, according to the report. El Heraldo said, citing sources, that the death toll from the riot could hit 41.

Deputy Security Minister Semma Julissa Villanueva said on Twitter that law enforcement agencies and firefighters had to interfere and declare a state of emergency in the prison.

Five injured women were taken to a local hospital, the newspaper said.

The Honduran Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed Tuesday that a total of 41 inmates have died in the clashes between two warring prison gangs at the penitentiary.

"Preliminary, it is known that 41 people have lost their lives; however, more detailed information in this regard will be available after the investigation on the site of the accident," the statement on the prosecutor's office's website read.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro tweeted Tuesday that she was "shocked by the monstrous murder of women" at CEFAS, adding that the incident happened "in full view and with the connivance" of the security personnel. She expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, summoned Minister of Security Ramon Sabillon and the head of the revision commission of the prosecutor's office for explanations and pledged to take "drastic measures" in connection with the incident at the penitentiary.

