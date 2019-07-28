UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - At Least 25 People Wounded, 2 Killed In Bombing In Afghan Capital City Of Kabul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 08:40 PM

UPDATE - At Least 25 People Wounded, 2 Killed in Bombing in Afghan Capital City of Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) At least 25 people were wounded and two more were killed as a result of a bombing that occurred near the electoral office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's deputy Amrullah Saleh on an airport road in the country's capital of Kabul on Sunday, the Afghan Health Ministry said.

Militants detonated an explosive laden vehicle at about 05:00 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT). Previous reports indicated that 13 people were injured and one more was killed in the bombing.

"Two martyrs (including a woman) and 25 wounded patients have been evacuated to our hospitals so far," Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, wrote on Twitter.

A source told Sputnik that a group of four militants stormed Saleh's electoral office following the explosion. Later in the day, the Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed that there was an attack on the electoral office building.

"A group of four militants has stormed the office of Afghanistan Green Trend on the airport road, one of four attackers has been gunned down and the fighting is ongoing in the areas," Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told Sputnik.

Rahimi added that special forces had been deployed on the site and the roads leading to the area were closed to traffic. According to the spokesperson, the operation to eliminate the terrorists is ongoing.

"Operation is ongoing to gun down the militants, at least 40 people trapped in the building were evacuated by special forces and transferred to safe area," Rahimi said in a message sent to media outlets.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombing so far.

The attack came after electoral campaigns for the upcoming presidential election started earlier in the day. The vote is set to take place on September 28.

Related Topics

Election Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Militants Interior Ministry Martyrs Shaheed Osama Bin Laden Vote Twitter Road Vehicle Traffic SITE September Women Sunday Ashraf Ghani Media Airport

Recent Stories

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

56 minutes ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.