UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - At Least 40 People Killed, Injured In Blast In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:10 AM

UPDATE - At Least 40 People Killed, Injured in Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) At least 18 people were killed and 30 others injured in a powerful explosion that took place in the Logar province in eastern Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported on Thursday.

The blast occurred on Thursday evening in Puli Alam, the capital of Logar province. According to the media, the cause of the explosion is still unknown.

However, local residents assume that it was a car that exploded.

As confirmed by Logar provincial council head Hasibullah Stanikzai, quoted by the Ariana news outlet, a bomb was planted on a car that detonated in one of the city's squares.

The Taliban have denied responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this week, the movement committed to a three-day ceasefire in observance of the Muslim sacrifice festival of Eid al-Adha, to run from Friday until August 3.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Car August Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 minute ago

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

2 hours ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.