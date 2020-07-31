UPDATE - At Least 40 People Killed, Injured in Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) At least 18 people were killed and 30 others injured in a powerful explosion that took place in the Logar province in eastern Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported on Thursday.

The blast occurred on Thursday evening in Puli Alam, the capital of Logar province. According to the media, the cause of the explosion is still unknown.

However, local residents assume that it was a car that exploded.

As confirmed by Logar provincial council head Hasibullah Stanikzai, quoted by the Ariana news outlet, a bomb was planted on a car that detonated in one of the city's squares.

The Taliban have denied responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this week, the movement committed to a three-day ceasefire in observance of the Muslim sacrifice festival of Eid al-Adha, to run from Friday until August 3.